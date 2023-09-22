Rabuka calls for international cooperation and solidarity

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while delivering a statement at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. [Source: Fiji Government]

We are now living in an unpredictable world, we must act to survive these interesting times.

These are the words of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to world leaders while delivering a statement at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Rabuka says growing geo-political rivalry is contributing to escalating tensions around the world, rather than leveraging multilateral determination to overcome the poly-crises that threaten us

“A collective effort is needed to address enormous challenges and reduce the risk associated with the unpredictable environment that we face today, not only as sovereign nations but as a whole of humanity.”

Instead of leveraging global cooperation to manage our shared challenges and associated risks, Rabuka says growing geo-political rivalry are escalating these tensions.

According to the Prime Minister, this year marks the mid-point review of the Sustainable Development Goals, with the SDG summit held earlier this week issuing a rallying call to action.

In Fiji’s commitment to achieving the 2030 agenda, Rabuka says a second voluntary national review on SDGs was presented in July this year.

“It is clear from the review that this is a watershed moment. We only have seven years left. That underscores the need to forge stronger and robust partnerships to respond to the call to action.”

In addition, Rabuka says small island developing states are struggling to respond to global supply shocks with soaring debt levels impacting progress in the implementation of the SDGs.

The Prime Minister says the Pacific region directly bears the brunt of climate change on our coastlines, our communities, our livelihoods, our security and our very statehood and identity.