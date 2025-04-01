Rabuka calls for inclusivity this Eid

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has sent his warmest Eid al-Fitr greetings to Muslims in Fiji and globally.

In his message, Rabuka acknowledged the meaning of Eid as a time for renewal, reflection and community.

He outlined the importance of faith, family, and the values of inclusivity that strengthen Fiji’s multicultural society.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka states the Coalition Government is committed to strengthening unity and goodwill across Fiji.

He also quoted the powerful call for unity made by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu in February.

The President’s message focused on embracing diversity and inclusivity as the foundation for a vibrant, innovative, and prosperous Fiji.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to recognize the Muslim community’s valuable contributions to the country’s growth and resilience.

He encouraged all Fijians to be inspired by the spirit of Eid al-Fitr and to continue building a Fiji where everyone is respected and appreciated.

Rabuka also wished everyone a blessed and joyful Eid al-Fitr.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.