Qereqeretabua extended sympathy to the people of Maui

[Source: Reuters]

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua has extended her deepest condolences to the people of Maui in Hawaii.

This as the death toll from a wildfire on the island has claimed at least 99 lives, and expected to rise as hundreds of people remain missing.

While speaking at the opening of the USAID Pacific Mission, Qereqeretabua says that it has not been easy watching the devastation and its impact on Maui.

Article continues after advertisement



Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua

She hopes for a quick recovery and peace for those affected by the wildfire.

“I wish to remember the beautiful people state of Hawaii and extend our deepest sympathy to the families of those who lost their loved ones and hopes in the wild fire”

Qereqeretabua says Fiji’s thoughts and prayers are with the injured, displaced, and community of Maui at this difficult time.