Qereqeretabua attends MSG Ministers meeting

Lenora Qereqeretabua [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua is attending the Melanesian Spearhead Group senior officials meeting and MSG Foreign Ministers Meeting in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

This is Qereqeretabua’s first official engagement abroad in her current role.

The Group is responsible for the determination of the MSG’s general policies and carries out core functions as directed by the Leader’s Meeting.

This would be the first in person meeting for the MSG senior officials since 2020, the last meeting was conducted virtually in 2021.

Qereqeretabua is looking forward to the meetings as collaborative platform to advance Pacific’s cooperation at a time when the region aspires to build back better from the global challenges.

The meeting concludes tomorrow.