PWD slowly coming into fulfilment

[File Photo]

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the re-establishment of the Public Works Department is slowly but surely coming into fulfilment.

Ro Filipe says the budget allocation of $98.3 million for the new fiscal year will help the ministry achieve its goal of improving the state of our rural roads and carrying out public maintenance works in some areas, which he feels have been neglected for years.

He adds the ministry is working closely with the Fiji Roads Authority to map a strategy for undertaking road works in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a process that we need to move forward carefully and ensure that we do it effectively and efficiently so that the outcome is not only responsible but also delivers the services in terms of roads management. So that we cover some of the areas which were neglected in the past.”

Ro Filipe says the ministry is looking to equip a few road depots around the country and will soon begin work on some of the rural roads.