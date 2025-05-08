Public transport fares under tighter regulation

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission now has a strong system in place to set fares for public transport services in Fiji.

While presenting the FCCC Annual Report 2019–2022, Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta told the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence that since 2019, the commission has been given the task of setting fares for buses, taxis, carriers, and minibuses.

She says the system will ensure fares are based on current market conditions and what people can afford.

Jiuta adds that this work is part of FCCC’s wider efforts to protect consumers and closely monitor important services like transport.

“So in terms of market intervention, in 2019, the FCCC was mandated to set fares and charges for public service vehicles, which include buses, taxis, carriers, and minibuses. So, FCCC also, due to this mandate, we also have developed a robust regulatory framework, which can be used for future reviews.”

Jiuta says FCCC is also working with others in the industry to keep the transport sector strong while looking after people’s needs, especially during tough economic times.

She says the new framework will help guide future fare reviews and ensure everything is done fairly and openly.

