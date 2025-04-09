Public rallies behind man’s appeal to save son

Jerry Ligairi son. [Photo Credit: Jerry Ligairi/ Facebook]

A man who launched a social media appeal this morning for his son’s surgery has collected over $17,000 in the last three hours.

Jerry Ligairi is appealing for urgent financial support to help with his son’s overseas operation.

He says his son suffered a brain hemorrhage last Saturday, and after three operations at the CWM Hospital, he is in need of overseas evacuation for neurosurgery in New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

Ligairi says the current costs from the client, including travel logistics, stand at $440,000.

The appeal has attracted hundreds of social media users since it was posted.

Even Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has re-shared the post, saying that as a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, nothing pains him more than seeing those he loves in distress.

Rabuka says he can only begin to imagine the pain and worry Ligairi and his family are going through right now, adding that Ligairi’s son is in dire need of our assistance.

Rabuka calls on people to stand together and support the appeal to save Ligairi’s son.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.