PS Nacuva opens up about health struggles to inspire nurses

Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Ratu Meli Nacuva.

Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Ratu Meli Nacuva has shared his personal journey with bipolar disorder and trigeminal neuralgia to encourage nurses to value the important role they play in Fiji’s healthcare system.

Speaking at the Fiji Nursing Association Annual Awards Night and Dinner in Suva, Nacuva said he wanted to use his own story to highlight the impact of nurses’ work and the difference they make in people’s lives.

He was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder in 1995 and treated with lithium, learning to manage the condition over the years.

In 2019, he resumed medication after experiencing recurring symptoms.

Last month, Nacuva was also diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia, a severe facial nerve pain condition often referred to as the “suicide disease.”

During a workshop last month, he experienced intense pain and was admitted to CWM Hospital, where he received care through the public health system for the first time in years.

He later spoke of his deep appreciation for the nurses and staff who attended to him with patience and professionalism despite the heavy workload and crowded hospital conditions.

Nacuva said living with two chronic conditions has strengthened his understanding of the vital work nurses do and the need for compassion in healthcare.

He expressed his gratitude to all nurses for their daily dedication and service to Fijians across the country.

