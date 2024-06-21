Province takes proactive steps in fight against drugs

In response to the escalating drug issues gripping Fiji, the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council has launched a proactive campaign aimed at tackling the growing menace of substance abuse within its communities.

Provincial Administrator Vatia Vasuca says there is a critical need for immediate action to combat what he describes as a “real social crisis.”

Vasuca says the council’s efforts are primarily focused on addressing not only the issue of marijuana cultivation but also the alarming rise of hard drugs such as methamphetamine.

“And this is how we came up with the idea to take the awareness to the community. As you know Nadroga/Navosa was also a hotspot for hard drugs in Korotoga and that is something we are diverting out integrated awareness.”

Vasuca acknowledges the critical role of the church in village life, highlighting its influence as pivotal in the ongoing battle against drug abuse.

According to Vasuca their strategy involves mobilizing village elders and youth to engage directly with community members, particularly young people, to educate them about the perils of drug addiction.

He says education and awareness are key urging parents and guardians to initiate continuous dialogues with their children about the dangers of drug involvement.

Vasuca emphasizes the importance of these conversations in safeguarding the youth from falling prey to substance abuse.