Province supports initiative for Higher Education center

The Ba Provincial Council has expressed strong support for the initiative to establish a Higher Education Training Centre run by the Provincial Council.

Chair Steve Chand says by collaborating with the iTaukei Affairs Ministry and Provincial Councils, the HECF aims to establish training centers specifically designed to engage school dropouts.

Chand highlights that the initiative focuses on empowering individuals through tailored programs, bridging skills gaps, and providing direct skills training to Fijians within their communities.

He says these centers aim to equip young people with the necessary skills and education to succeed, thereby reducing the temptation to engage in drugs or other harmful activities due to a lack of direction and opportunities.

At the opening of the Ba Provincial Council meeting in Namoli Village, Lautoka, the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, emphasized the pivotal role of education in shaping the future of the iTaukei people.