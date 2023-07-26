Province refuses to welcome Gold Rock

Gold Rock Quarry. [Source: Gold Rock Investments Limited/ Facebook]

The operation of Gold Rock Investment Company was questioned at the Natural Resources Owners Committee Meeting yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the province of Namosi, Mau village headman Iliesa Roko says the involvement of the company in the province will not be easily accepted if it is not carefully reviewed.

He says this because they worry about the first-hand environmental damage it can cause.

“So just last year we visited Dawasamu as a member of the Sausauvou kei Namosi, and we saw a huge environmental impact Gold Rock has caused to the area, and surprisingly, just last few months this same company I saw in our area trying to establish a quarry.”

Roko then questioned the government on why the license was issued to the company to continue operating despite the damage it has caused in Dawasamu and Qelekuro in Tailevu.

In response, a rep from the Ministry of Environment indicated that they have done an environmental impact assessment, but there has been some non-compliance by the company, for which they have been issued prohibition notices in the past, but they have to check on the company’s level of compliance again.

Gold Rock Investments is a locally owned company that started operating in 2016.