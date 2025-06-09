Proposed FijiansFirst Party submits registration application

[Supplied: FEO]

The Registrar of Political Parties has confirmed that the proposed FijiansFirst Party submitted its application for registration as a Political Party.

Ana Mataiciwa says the application was submitted by Ravindran Kumaran, Founding Member and General Secretary of the proposed party, and Ketan Lal MP, Party Member.

Mataiciwa confirms that preparations are underway to publish the party’s application in a newspaper and in the Fiji Government Gazette, as required under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013 (Act).

Once the publication is made, the statutory objections period will officially commence.

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She says during the objections period, any person may submit a written objection to the Registrar regarding the party’s application for registration.

The Registrar will assess and determine all objections within seven days of receipt, after allowing the proposed party to respond.

Mataiciwa adds that both the objectors and the applicant party will be informed of the outcome once the assessment process is completed.

Upon completion of this process, the Registrar will determine whether the application by the Proposed FijiansFirst Party meets the requirements set out under the Act, and whether the party will be registered.

The Registrar reiterates the importance of transparency and public participation in the Political Party registration process, ensuring that all proposed parties meet the legal requirements while providing members of the public with the opportunity to raise objections as provided under the law.

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