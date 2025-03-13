Promoting cultural awareness through Holi

There is a growing need for greater cultural awareness in schools, with temples playing a key role in educating the youth about the significance of Holi.

By fostering understanding and respect for the festival, we can ensure that future generations appreciate its values of unity, love, and harmony.

This message was highlighted by Dhirendra Nand, the National President of the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji, who emphasized that Holi should be celebrated with joy, and children should learn about its spiritual values at home.

“We need more community engagement, like organizing youth-friendly celebrations, with part-time dramas and other discussions. Social media should be used as a platform to spread awareness about Holi and its true meaning. And we need a family.”

Nand added that parents have a crucial role in passing down these traditions, ensuring that the younger generation understands the deeper significance of the festival and its lessons of unity, love, and good triumphing over evil.

Meanwhile, the FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti celebration will be held this Saturday at the Damodar City Centre Carpark from 3 pm to 8 pm.

