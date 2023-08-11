Produce high-quality cane: SRIF

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji is urging all cane farmers to start removing all kinds of weeds that may have started to grow in the cane fields.

SRIF Deputy Chief Executive Prem Naidu says when weeds are small, the weedicides will work very strongly to destroy all unwanted plants in the cane fields.

Naidu says it seems now that cane farmers prefer to use chemicals or pesticides to remove all weeds from cane fields instead of removing them manually.

Meanwhile, The Fiji Sugar Corporation farm advisors from the agriculture sector continue to visit cane farms to see the weed growing problem.

Naidu says SRIF is also working together with FSC on this problem.

The Sugar Cane Growers Council says cane farmers must produce high-quality cane and ensure there is more sweetness in the cane before it is harvested and crushed.