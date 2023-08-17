Private sector paramount for economy recovery: Prasad

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The role of the private sector is paramount for economic recovery, job creation and overall development.

This is the view of Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad while speaking at the inauguration of the new TotalEnergies Service Station in Ba Town yesterday.

Prasad says government needs to listen and create a more enabling environment for our private sector to thrive, through a variety of ways.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have already started stakeholders outside of government to ensure that we remove all the bottlenecks, all the blockages to ensure that there is ease of business, there is a level of confidence within the private sector, within the investor community to invest in our country.”

Prasad commended TotalEnergies for opening its 33rd service station in the country.

According to Prasad, the opening of the station generated job opportunities for 20 individuals and currently employs 15 staff for ongoing operations.

Total Oil Asia Pacific President & Chief Executive Liang Ting Wee says Prasad’s presence at the inauguration ceremony emphasizes government’s drive to spur private investment in the country.

Wee says the energy company looks forward to bringing its activities in Fiji to even greater heights in the years to come.

The new service station features modern service amenities, which includes a bonjour shop, café corner with plans to introduce car wash facility.