Prisoners resume meals after hunger strike

Two inmates at the Maximum Security Corrections Facility who had been on a hunger strike since last Friday have resumed eating normal meals.
The prisoners, previously working in the facility’s kitchen began their hunger strike following a dispute that led to their removal from their duties.
The FCS has confirmed that the inmates have now returned to regular meals.
A statement released by FCS today states that a medical team will conduct regular health checks to ensure the prisoners’ physical condition is stable.
Their well-being is being closely monitored to support their recovery after the strike.
FCS adds that it is committed to the safe, secure and humane treatment of all inmates with a focus on physical and mental health.
Regular medical evaluations and access to healthcare services are provided as part of this effort.