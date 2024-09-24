Prisoners resume meals after hunger strike

Two inmates at the Maximum Security Corrections Facility who had been on a hunger strike since last Friday have resumed eating normal meals.

The prisoners, previously working in the facility’s kitchen began their hunger strike following a dispute that led to their removal from their duties.

The FCS has confirmed that the inmates have now returned to regular meals.

A statement released by FCS today states that a medical team will conduct regular health checks to ensure the prisoners’ physical condition is stable.

Their well-being is being closely monitored to support their recovery after the strike.

FCS adds that it is committed to the safe, secure and humane treatment of all inmates with a focus on physical and mental health.

Regular medical evaluations and access to healthcare services are provided as part of this effort.