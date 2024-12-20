Prime Minister joins Ministry of Lands for vessel launch

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, Paula Cirikiyasawa, highlighted the importance of the Prime Minister Sitiveno Rabuka’s presence at the commissioning of the new research vessel at the Novotel in Lami this morning.

Cirikiyasawa noted that this marks the first time a Prime Minister has participated in any of the Ministry’s events.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for officiating one of its official functions, calling it a significant milestone for the Ministry.

He also acknowledged the Prime Minister’s willingness to accommodate the Ministry’s request despite the short notice.

To show their gratitude, the Ministry accorded the Prime Minister a full traditional ceremony.

The event underscores the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to its initiatives, with the Prime Minister’s attendance reflecting the government’s support for its endeavors.