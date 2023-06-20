PRF to empower policymakers

In the ever-evolving landscape of information and communication technologies (ICT), the Pacific Telecommunity Policy and Regulatory Forum is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Asia-Pacific region.

With a focus on fostering cooperation and collaboration among member countries, the two-day forum in Nadi aims to address crucial ICT and regulatory issues, contributing to the implementation of the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity’s (APT) strategic plan.

Under the able guidance of Forum Chair Ilyas Ahmed, policymakers, industry leaders, and experts from across the region will convene to discuss and deliberate on the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapidly changing digital environment.

By sharing insights, policies, and best practices, Ahmed says the forum seeks to empower policymakers with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate the complex ICT landscape and drive sustainable growth.

“I hope that these sessions of the Pacific Regulatory Forum (PRF) provide food for thought and something new to learn for your own insights and make PRF a more significant platform to exchange views and discuss possible ways to move forward further.”

Ahmed emphasizes the significance of the ministerial session, where high-level officials and decision-makers will share their experiences and strategies implemented in their respective countries.

He says this session will prove instrumental in fostering cooperation and fostering a regional approach to digital development.

Fiji was chair of the executive committee until this year.