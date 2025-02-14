PRF leads waste management initiative

[ Source : Pacific Recycling Foundation ]

Grassroots recyclers are, for the first time, leading a transformative waste management initiative in Fiji and the Pacific.

This comes as the Pacific Recycling Foundation co-led a groundbreaking three-day strategic workshop in Sydney, Australia which marks a pivotal moment in the region’s ongoing waste crisis.

The workshop aims to expand collection and recovery programs across supermarkets, parks, religious institutions, government ministries, and tourism sectors in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

A pilot kerbside collection program will also be introduced to enhance waste recovery at the community level, further strengthening local participation.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo has called the partnership a historic milestone, emphasizing it as a new era for grassroots recycling in the Pacific.

He says they also aim to launch upcycling projects to address specific regional waste challenges, supported by a comprehensive communications strategy to engage and raise awareness across Fiji and the Pacific.

These efforts received strong backing from high-ranking officials, including Fiji’s Environment Minister, senior Australian government representatives, and other stakeholders.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link