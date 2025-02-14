PRF leads waste management initiative

[ Source : Pacific Recycling Foundation ]
Grassroots recyclers are, for the first time, leading a transformative waste management initiative in Fiji and the Pacific.
This comes as the Pacific Recycling Foundation co-led a groundbreaking three-day strategic workshop in Sydney, Australia which marks a pivotal moment in the region’s ongoing waste crisis.
The workshop aims to expand collection and recovery programs across supermarkets, parks, religious institutions, government ministries, and tourism sectors in Fiji.
A pilot kerbside collection program will also be introduced to enhance waste recovery at the community level, further strengthening local participation.
PRF Founder Amitesh Deo has called the partnership a historic milestone, emphasizing it as a new era for grassroots recycling in the Pacific.
He says they also aim to launch upcycling projects to address specific regional waste challenges, supported by a comprehensive communications strategy to engage and raise awareness across Fiji and the Pacific.
These efforts received strong backing from high-ranking officials, including Fiji’s Environment Minister, senior Australian government representatives, and other stakeholders.