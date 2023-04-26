PRF explores upcycling of plastic waste

[Source: Photo Supplied]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation says a huge focus should be placed on the value-addition aspects of plastic waste.

PRF founder Amitesh Deo says this can significantly help towards eradicating plastic waste, provide eco-friendly solutions as well as contribute positively to the lives of waste-pickers.

Deo says PRF has embarked on a few research projects aimed at looking for environmentally-friendly products that can be used to rebuild rural schools in coastal areas following natural disasters.

According to Deo, who is also the Chief Executive of Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited, one particular research project explores the potential of upcycling plastic waste into building blocks that can be used for school construction.



[Source: Amitesh Deo/Photo Supplied]

He says this can provide an affordable, durable and sustainable building material, particularly for rural schools in coastal areas, which are often damaged by cyclones and floods, making rebuilding a difficult and expensive task.

Deo says PRF is looking for funding opportunities from donor agencies and development partners to further enhance this research and possibly set up a facility for the manufacturing of these blocks.