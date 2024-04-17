PRF commends government support

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo says the organization stands ready to work with the government to address the waste management crisis in the country.

Deo says government’s support towards recycling as a measure to resolve the waste management crisis in Fiji is commendable.

He stresses the need for a holistic approach to change mindsets towards recycling, stating that PRF represents various sectors within the recycling space and that discussions must involve communities at the grassroots level.

The government’s initiatives for recycling will be part of the new National Development Plan.