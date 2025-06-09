President demands action on health system

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says the Fiji Health Transformation Summit 2025 must mark the beginning of restored public trust in the nation’s health system.

Opening the summit this morning, the President said the gathering comes at a crucial time for Fiji, as the health sector must evolve to meet the needs of a changing and growing population.

Ratu Naiqama acknowledged the dedication of health workers and existing achievements, but stressed that the system must be “fit for purpose”, one that prevents avoidable deaths, ensures safe childbirth, shields families from financial hardship and leaves no one behind.

He highlighted the human impact behind rising health statistics, pointing to the burden of non-communicable diseases, pressures on young people, and the growing needs of older citizens.

The President also reinforced the need for equal access to care across the country.

“Behind every statistic is a mother, a father, a child, a neighbor. These are our people.”

Ratu Naiqama added that true transformation requires compassion, stronger digital systems, better laws and transparent governance.

He urged delegates to make decisions with unity and courage, always keeping in mind the families affected by the outcomes of the summit.

He also proposed that the Asian Development Bank co-host the health summit annually with the Ministry of Health to ensure transparent reporting and ongoing accountability.

