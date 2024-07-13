President commends WAF’s dedication

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at WAF’s Staff Excellence Awards [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere last night commended the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) for its commitment to ensuring that every citizen has reliable access to clean and safe water and effective wastewater management.

Speaking at WAF’s Staff Excellence Awards, the President expressed his pleasure at being in the company of so many dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to manage one of our most vital resources, water, effectively across our nation.

Ratu Wiliame noted that WAF has faced considerable challenges over the years, including the pressure on its machinery, the undeniable impacts of climate change, and the ongoing need to upgrade and maintain infrastructure.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He added that despite these obstacles, the Water Authority team has pledged its commitment to delivering essential water and wastewater services to all families and businesses across the nation.

The President also thanked WAF for its commitment to national and international development strategies, noting that the Water Sector

Strategy 2050 is now online, prioritizing projects and programs aimed at transforming service delivery and upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure over the next three years.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]