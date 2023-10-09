Preparations underway for Fiji Day celebration

Fiji Flag.

The spirit of national pride resonated at Albert Park today, as preparations for the 53rd Fiji Day celebrations got underway.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces took to the ground, marking the beginning of the much-anticipated national event set for tomorrow, the 10th of October.

This year, festivities will span across multiple locations, including Albert Park in Suva, Natabua Golden Age home, Churchill Park in Lautoka, Subrail Park in Labasa, and Levuka.

The main event promises to be a grand spectacle with a march starting from Suva Flea Market leading to Albert Park.

Notably, the march will feature participation from schools, government bodies, NGOs, and various faith-based organizations.

In addition to the traditional march, a special market day will be set up, allowing small and medium enterprises to showcase their products.

Attendees can also look forward to a blend of sporting events, music, and dance performances.

The preparations underway signify more than just an annual event; they echo Fiji’s spirit of celebration, unity, and national pride.