PRB works on meeting growing demand

The Public Rental Board is actively expanding its portfolio through land acquisition to increase affordable housing options in the country.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba confirmed the acquisition of a piece of land in Namelimeli, Navua, located just before the hospital.

Naleba says PRB’s expansion plans are expected to address the growing demand for affordable housing.

He adds that this development has a different concept.

“We would like to have them have a home, a property, but at the same time a sustainable one, meaning that not only the home is provided but also a space for them to have their own gardening and also access to other feasible small business activities.”

Naleba says the PRB wants people to graduate from being tenants to owning homes.

He says they are also working towards the sale of some of its flats, but this will be subject to the approval of the minister.