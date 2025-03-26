PRB receives over 200 applications

The Public Rental Board has received over 200 applications seeking an affordable housing opportunity.

It says these applications are from the first three months of this year.

General Manager Timoci Naleba says the demand for affordable housing surpasses government efforts with an annual demand of 1,600.

He says currently the board is working on new projects, including the construction of two units at the Lagilagi Housing estate and the development of two vacant lots at the Raiwaqa ex-sewerage site.

Naleba says the planned development will transform the lot into a residential area, featuring more than 300 flats to accommodate residents from the squatter settlements of Wailea and Raiwaqa.

He says Fiji has more than enough land to supply to the Jittu and Lagilagi areas, so we are hoping to build in the next financial year.”

Naleba states that achieving the ambitious goal will require government support in the next fiscal year.

