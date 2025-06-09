PRB continues relocation efforts

The Public Rental Board is continuing relocation efforts for tenants in their Mead Road, Nabua property while assessing housing needs for tenants awaiting new accommodation.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba said the board is in ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Housing and Community Development to provide additional housing.

He highlighted that several PRB buildings were unsafe, prompting immediate relocations. Qualified tenants were moved into available PRB flats, while some chose to return to their home villages, with the Ministry covering transport costs. Two such relocations have already been completed.

Article continues after advertisement

Initial assessments have also been conducted for tenants awaiting new housing developments, with final allocations to be determined through established processes including a barrel draw.

“Others, those with social welfare assistance, we have discussions with HART if they can be moved to some empty flats provided by HART. But the HART facilities right now, they have empty ones, but run down. So we are asking them if we could repair, but then there has to be some arrangement on the maintenance and the ownership of those buildings.”

He added that the agency continues to work closely with the Ministry to ensure safe and fair relocations, despite the financial and logistical challenges involved in upgrading and managing these properties.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.