Prasad pushes for a PIF visa-free region

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad is pushing for a visa-free Pacific Island Forum region.

The Deputy Prime Minister uses the PIF Economic Ministers meeting in Suva to highlight this.

Prasad says the future of the Blue Pacific depends on integration.

“Full integration must mean that in the speediest possible time we must have a visa-free travel arrangement between all members of the Pacific Islands Forum family.”

Prasad says he welcomes the move by Australia to introduce the Pacific Engagement Visa, which will allow 3,000 Pacific Islanders to settle in Australia.

He says this is a significant move, but it is currently stuck in the Australian Senate.

“I’m not sure when and how it will pan out in the long run, but it seems that the proposed lottery mechanism that is being proposed under PEB is a sticking point, but New Zealand has a similar program, so a much more meaningful and deeper integration amongst the Pacific Island countries will be the surest way of expanding employment opportunities for our young.”

Prasad says a visa-free PIF region is also the surest way of responding to the continuous loss of skills and knowledge in the region.

He says it cannot be a medium-term goal as it needs to be urgently addressed.