Potential in aqua-farming: Tunabuna

[Source: The Pacific Community]

A lot of developments have taken place in aqua farming locally.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says the industry is thriving and is a lucrative space they are trying to expand.

Tunabuna states they are consistently working to manage their marine resources, which have great export potential.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think we are pressured to manage our resources well including marine resources that has been the focus for a number of years but we would want to facilitate on how best we can address the needs for the management of the harvesting of our resources, the marine resources especially and promoting aquaculture.”

Tunabuna adds that the ministry is devising new plans to regulate aqua farming in Fiji.