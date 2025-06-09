Poor waste disposal driving flash flooding: PRF

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation is calling for strengthened recycling initiatives, increased public education, and greater community involvement to tackle the root causes of blocked drains.

He warns that without these measures, flooding will continue to worsen during heavy rain.

Last night’s heavy downpour caused flash flooding in several areas, including the Central Division.

An earlier inspection by the Fiji Roads Authority found plastic bottles, takeaway containers, and food wrappers clogging cross culverts and catch pits, contributing to the flooding.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says flooding and road damage will persist if people continue disposing of rubbish irresponsibly, despite the FRA’s drain maintenance.

“That is why we keep on talking about how we deal with these recyclables, so it doesn’t end up clogging our drainage, clogging our waterways, and things like that. Why it is so important is because it’s beyond just that element of flooding.”

Deo adds that communities are particularly vulnerable during cyclone season, when heavy rain and floods increase health and safety risks.

“It actually has a huge impact on our people, the vulnerable communities who live there. It has a huge impact on our towns and cities and our infrastructure and development as a whole. So it’s quite a lot of things connected, which are always seen in isolation.”

Deo says tackling the root causes of blockages can help reduce flooding and minimize the economic and social impacts of heavy rain.

