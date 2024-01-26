SODELPA is free to make decision, PM waits for meeting outcome

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Social Democratic Liberal Party is free to join FijiFirst.

However, he stated that SODELPA will have to inform its coalition partners about its decision, as the Party will also need to secede from the coalition agreement.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question about hints by SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa that they may consider joining FijiFirst.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are free to do that, but first of all they’ll have to inform the other two parties to bread away to secede from the coalition agreement.”

Commenting on the meeting by the SODELPA Management Board to take place this morning, Rabuka says he does not have any expectations.

He says he is sure SODELPA will come up with a resolution, whether it is consensus or majority, and he will wait for it.

The SODELPA Management Board is meeting this morning.

FBC News understands that the dismissal of Aseri Radrodro will be top of the agenda, along with claims that the Prime Minister may at some point breach the coalition agreement.