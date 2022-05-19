NFP and PA to reveal policies soon

[Source: NFP/ Facebook]

The National Federation Party and the People’s Alliance Party will soon be putting out their policies and visions for the upcoming General Elections.

Speaking to a crowd of over a hundred in Korovuto College Nadi last night, the Leader of NFP Biman Prasad said these announcements will be made when the time is right for them.

Prasad says for now the focus is on campaigning, which is a critical part of the elections.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to know where we are before we can tell you where we want to go. Both the People’s Alliance and the NFP will be putting out our policies and vision for this country when the time is appropriate.”

People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says they are in the Western Division again as they are here to meet interesting people and talk about the party leading up to the polls.

Rabuka also stated he will be the Prime Minister after a question was asked during the session.