Koya says no split in G16

Independent parliamentarian Faiyaz Koya [File Photo]

Independent parliamentarian Faiyaz Koya says contrary to some media reports, there is no split in the Group of 16 plus one in the House.

However, speaking to FBC News this morning, he explained why he and seven others from the G16 were not present at Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu’s press conference yesterday to announce the proposed formation of a new political party.

“I am not a part of it, along with a few others who are not,” he said.

Koya, disputed some media reports claiming there was a split in the G16.

“There is no split. We are all independent. We all remain a strong Opposition as a G16 unit in Parliament – only political futures are different for some. But, take it from me, we are still a strong disciplined unit in Parliament.”

Koya, who was Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Minister in the FijiFirst Government in 2020 and was appointed general secretary of the party in December 2023, has a wealth of experience as a lawyer and a politician.

When quizzed by FBC News about his future in politics, Koya said it was too early to make any comments.