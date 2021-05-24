Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities|Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|Fiji records 53 new COVID-19 cases|No changes to curfew hours: COMPOL|Six travelers test positive for COVID-19|Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|
Full Coverage

Politics

Financial abuse complaint against Duru and Ratu Epenisa

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 23, 2021 4:40 pm
SODELPA Suva President, Watisoni Nata outside the Totogo Police Station.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Suva President Watisoni Nata has lodged a complaint at Totogo Police Station alleging that SODELPA has misused a parliamentary grant for the administration of the Opposition Office.

The police complaint alleges Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru misused the grant.

Nata in his report alleges that Duru in 2021 used the parliamentary grant to pay his salary and that of staff at the SODELPA Headquarters in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The complaint also alleges the grant has been used to pay legal fees for SODELPA and to increase the annual salary for Duru from $27,000 to $35,000 – allegedly approved by the Party President.

Nata also told police that SODELPA has not had a National Treasurer since April 2021 and that anyone signing cheques for funding from the grant must be investigated for theft.

Police have confirmed receiving the complaint at the Totogo Police Station.

Party GS, Lenaitasi Duru says he has got a tipoff regarding the report that has been filed, however, is yet to be formally informed.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.