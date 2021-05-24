Financial abuse complaint against Duru and Ratu Epenisa

Social Democratic Liberal Party Suva President Watisoni Nata has lodged a complaint at Totogo Police Station alleging that SODELPA has misused a parliamentary grant for the administration of the Opposition Office.

The police complaint alleges Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru misused the grant.

Nata in his report alleges that Duru in 2021 used the parliamentary grant to pay his salary and that of staff at the SODELPA Headquarters in Suva.

The complaint also alleges the grant has been used to pay legal fees for SODELPA and to increase the annual salary for Duru from $27,000 to $35,000 – allegedly approved by the Party President.

Nata also told police that SODELPA has not had a National Treasurer since April 2021 and that anyone signing cheques for funding from the grant must be investigated for theft.

Police have confirmed receiving the complaint at the Totogo Police Station.

Party GS, Lenaitasi Duru says he has got a tipoff regarding the report that has been filed, however, is yet to be formally informed.