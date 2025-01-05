Police warn against water-splashing on vehicles

The Fiji Police Force is warning parents to educate their children about the dangers and legal consequences of splashing water on moving vehicles.

This follows a disturbing rise in such incidents since the New Year, with a recent video circulating on social media showing a bus driver becoming the latest victim.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu emphasizes the serious risks involved in this reckless behavior.

He states that throwing water on moving vehicles can cause accidents, leading to severe injuries or even death.

ACP Driu is reminding the public that such actions are not only dangerous but also illegal.

He adds that those caught throwing water can face penalties under Section 15 of the Minor Offences Act 1971, or Section 269 of the Crimes Act 2009, which covers negligent acts causing harm.

ACP Driu adds in extreme cases, the offence could be elevated to a charge of murder, depending on the severity of the injuries sustained.

He is calling on adults within communities to take responsibility and speak to children involved in such activities, urging them to stop.

ACP Driu is urging the public to celebrate responsibly and be vigilant for each other’s safety.

He says the police are monitoring these incidents closely, with officers patrolling areas where such actions are most common.