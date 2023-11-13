Police urges cooperation amidst TC alert

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Police Force is calling for public cooperation and adherence to warnings and advisories.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations, ACP Livai Driu, emphasized the importance of listening and complying with updates issued by various authorities.

He says regular weather updates are being provided by Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office, Fiji Meteorological Service, Fiji Roads Authority, and the Fiji Police Force through news media platforms and social media.

ACP Driu stressed the critical role of the public in taking necessary precautions to prevent loss of life or injury, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

He says lives are often lost when individuals take unnecessary risks, such as crossing flooded roads, swimming in swollen rivers, or allowing children to play near flood-prone areas.

ACP Driu highlighted that advisories are issued in advance to provide ample time for preparation and the implementation of safety measures for families.

He adds with the activation of Divisional Police Disaster Standby Teams and adjustments to operational posture in light of the Tropical Cyclone Alert, police officers are conducting community visitations and checking flood-prone areas.

ACP Driu urged the public not to be complacent with their safety and encouraged them to seek police assistance if needed.