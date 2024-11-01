Police urge vigilance

Police on patrol [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

While we are in the busy festive season and the school break is on the horizon, the Fiji Police Force is warning the public, especially parents, about the rise in preventable mishaps due to negligence.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, is expressing concern about the increase in incidents, including drownings over the past few months.

He says these tragic events could have been avoided with better supervision and awareness.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need to be vigilant. We have seen many cases of drowning in the past few months, as well as cases of suicide. These are incidents that can be prevented with our watchful care.”



Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu

ACP Driu adds that to enhance safety, the police will conduct surge operations.

“We need to be responsible during the coming festive period. We are going to implement surge operations focused not only on visibility but also on traffic management.”

He is calling on parents and the community to prioritize safety to prevent further tragedies during this festive season.