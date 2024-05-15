Police urge caution as rainfall continues

[File Photo]

Police are urging Fijians to take necessary precautions as heavy rainfall hits parts of Fiji.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu has emphasized the collaboration between officers, the Fiji National Disaster Management Office and the Fiji

Roads Authority in disseminating information and providing assistance to those affected by flash flooding.

Article continues after advertisement

Drivers have been warned to avoid crossing flooded roads and to exercise caution.

ACP Driu is also appealing to parents and guardians to closely supervise their children and keep them indoors.

Today is World Water Safety Day and ACP Driu is highlighting the significance of prioritizing safety measures and the need to prevent accidents and drowning, particularly in flooded areas.