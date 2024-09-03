Police to heighten operations

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police have once again raised serious concern about loitering by young people and are urging parents and guardians to be aware of their children’s whereabouts at all times.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu raised these concerns as they will be heightening police operations near the end of the two major festivals and the two-week school holidays.

ACP Driu says arrests were made for unlawful possession of illicit drugs, as spot checks are being conducted by officers on foot patrol.

He says so far three arrests have been made for the alleged possession of illicit substances believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine, and the substances have been sent for analysis.

He says apart from the three arrests, officers on the beat have come across vehicles left unattended and unlocked and a few with valuables visible, making those potential targets for criminals and opportunists.



He says there were two reports of missing children, who were later reunited with their families at the Hibiscus police tent located near the main civic center building.

ACP Driu adds nightclub operators have also been warned not to allow minors in, as officers noted young people outside the premises and warned them to leave.