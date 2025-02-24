Police to destroy 4.15 tonnes of meth today

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force as per a High Court Order will be destroying 4.15 tonnes of methamphetamine at the Dignified Crematorium today.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa says this will be done by vaporising in a furnace, a destruction method practised by law

enforcement globally.

ACP Waqa says thorough consultations with stakeholders and clearance from relevant authorities have ensured the disposal process is in accordance with best practices, taking into consideration the health and environmental concerns associated with the destruction of the high volume of illicit drugs.



Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa. [File Photo]

He adds that through coordination, the execution of the destruction process has been planned to ensure transparency, safeguarding the integrity of the Fiji Police Force.

ACP Waqa says in accordance with the Court Order, subject to security protocols, Legal Counsels of the Respondents are allowed to observe the destruction process.

At the end of the destruction process, full details will be released to the public for transparency and accountability.

Stakeholders involved include the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Policing, Minstry of Health and Medical Services, Ministry of Environment, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Australian Federal Police, New Zealand Police, Energy Fiji Limited, Dignified Crematorium, International Observers, and the Nausori Town Council.

