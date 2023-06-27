Police to accept allocation

The Fiji Police Force says it will accept whatever is allocated to the institution in the 2022–2023 National Budget.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the Fiji Police are mindful of the current situation and will try to manage what they are given within the next fiscal year.

The Fiji Police Force was allocated $182.6 million in the last budget.

Article continues after advertisement



Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew.

This was a slight reduction of $32 million from the Revised 2021–2022 Budget.

The coalition government will deliver its first budget this Friday.