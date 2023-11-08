Police struggle to identify owners of cannabis farms

The Fiji Police Force is currently facing a significant challenge in documenting cases of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs due to difficulties in identifying the responsible farmers.

This issue was disclosed by Aporosa Lutunauga, the Chief of Planning, Research, and Doctrines.

Lutunauga reveals that despite conducting numerous farm raids based on tips from the public, they have been unable to determine the owners of these farms.

“We only register a case when an owner has been identified. We can raid 45 farms, but without establishing the owner … we cannot process it through court. We do not record it as a case, because there is no owner. We cannot charge anyone.”

Lutunauga explains the majority of recorded drug-related cases involve unlawful possession of illicit drugs, as they have successfully apprehended individuals in those instances.

Despite these obstacles, Lutunauga emphasized their commitment to strengthening their operations.

He is urging the public to assist the police by providing information that could help address the problem of illegal cultivation of illicit drugs.