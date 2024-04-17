Police seek public assistance in locating Canarakiraki

Missing person Jone Canarakiraki. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Jone Canarakiraki, who has been reported missing at the Labasa Police Station.

Canarakiraki was last seen on April 13, 2024, leaving a hotel in Labasa where he was staying as a guest while in town for work.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding Canarakiraki to contact the Labasa Command Center at 9905 722.