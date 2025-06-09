Police seek help to identify man assaulted outside Suva nightclub

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force]

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who was allegedly assaulted outside a Suva nightclub early this morning.

The victim, an iTaukei male believed to be in his early 30s, is currently admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man had no form of identification on him at the time of the incident.

Authorities have released photos of the victim’s tattoos in the hope that someone may recognise him and assist in confirming his identity.

Members of the public with any information are urged to contact Police on 9908055.

Meanwhile, two suspects are in custody as investigations continue.

