Police respond to social media threats targeting Ba, Suva

Police are investigating a man who has posted content on social media threatening national security.

He has mentioned possible attacks on the Ba Police Station and the capital. Police may be aware of his location, but it has not been disclosed to the public.

The public is assured that there is no immediate threat and no reason for alarm at this stage.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

