Police recover body of the waterfall tragedy victim

The body of the five-year-old child, who was swept away near the Biausavu Waterfall in Sigatoka has been recovered.

The victim’s body was discovered along the river.

Sigatoka Forensics and Criminal Investigations Department has taken the victim’s body to the Sigatoka Hospital mortuary.

The investigation continues.

In a separate incident, another search is underway for a 50-year-old man who went missing in the Tulahewa River in Sigatoka, yesterday afternoon.

The victim, upon returning from his farm, tried to swim across the river when he was allegedly swept away by the strong current.

Search efforts were initiated, but called off last night with negative results.

