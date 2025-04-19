Police probe nude image leak

The Police Cybercrime Unit is investigating reports of nude images being circulated on the messaging platform Telegram.

This follows concerns raised by several women and girls online, who allege that their followers have been sharing explicit content without consent.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirmed that all complaints received by the cybercrime team are under active investigation.

“We have made an appointment for one of our senior policewomen to be attached to them. This is just to quickly have that investigation done from our side.”

While he did not verify the specific claims made by users, Tudravu said police are working closely with the Online Safety Commission to address the situation.

As part of the response, a senior female officer has been assigned to the commission to ensure investigations progress swiftly and efficiently.

Tudravu said this step reflects the growing focus on digital safety and the need for stronger coordination between law enforcement and online watchdogs.

These reports come amid rising concern over the misuse of private messaging platforms like Telegram, where content can be shared widely and anonymously.

Tudravu is urging the public especially young people to remain vigilant and report any form of online abuse or illegal activity.

He added that the Cybercrime Unit continues to monitor all complaints and encourages anyone affected by online harassment or the non-consensual sharing of explicit content to come forward.





