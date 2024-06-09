Police officers misconduct worrisome

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua highlights the urgent need to remove corrupt officers in order to restore public confidence and trust.

This comes amid alleged serious cases of drug tampering, corruption, and bribery involving police officers, which remain a major concern for the Fiji Police Force.

He states that the Internal Affairs Unit is currently handling several cases of grave concern and emphasized the need for firm action against unprofessional and corrupt officers.

“There are people who are Fijians, people who have good intentions about our people. Unfortunately, amidst the rest of us, there are also bad people. There are also bad apples. But we must do something. We have to do something to make sure that the police force is fit for its role.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew stresses the importance of addressing these issues in a professional manner to uphold the integrity of the force.

“Like instances if we are investigating our very own police officers, usually people perceive there is biasness comes into play, that is the reason we push it out to office of the DPP for them to give us an opinion and if they give us that legal opinion that this particular officer is to be charged, that’s the way to go.”

Fong Chew states that resolving these matters is essential for maintaining public trust and ensuring the effectiveness of the police force.