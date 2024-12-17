Police mum on resort investigation

Investigations are still ongoing into the suspected alcohol poisoning incident at the Warwick Fiji Resort over the weekend.

Police and the Health Ministry are jointly conducting an investigation with a formal statement expected once the probe is completed.

Five of the seven individuals hospitalized after consuming Pina Colada cocktails at the resort have now been discharged.

An Australian woman was the first to be released, followed by two others yesterday afternoon.

By last night, two more were also cleared.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka confirmed that the remaining two patients, currently at Aspen Lautoka Hospital are in stable condition and receiving medical care.

Authorities are awaiting toxicology reports to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

Gavoka also revealed during a press conference that the affected individuals were from separate groups.