Police make arrests for illicit drugs

Police arrested five men yesterday for alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs in the Northern Division.

Two farmers aged 19 and 35 were arrested in the Labasa Market after they were found with sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In Savusavu, Taveuni and Tukavesi, three farmers aged 23, 22 and 27 were also arrested after plants believed to be marijuana were found on their farms.

In Raiwaqa, two men were arrested along Grantham Road after they were found with more than 60 sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Police state that all seized plants and substances will be sent for analysis as investigations continue.